13-year-old shot Friday in Kalamazoo upgraded to stable condition

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen is now stable days after being shot in Kalamazoo late last week.

The shooting happened Friday, Aug. 16 in the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told a 13-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition.

KDPS released an update Tuesday saying while the boy remains critical, he is expected to pull through.

Investigators say the shooting occurred from improper gun handling by minors. A gun was confiscated for investigation after the incident. The people involved in the shooting are cooperating with authorities.

The department stresses the importance of parents and guardians discussing the risks of firearms around children.

KDPS says their thoughts are with the victim and his family as he continues to recover.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are encouraged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

