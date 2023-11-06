Watch Now
1-year-old dies after 'apparent abuse' in Kalamazoo

Posted at 2:44 PM, Nov 06, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 1-year-old child has died after an “apparent abuse incident” in Kalamazoo more than a week ago.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the child was taken to a hospital in critical condition with significant trauma Saturday, Oct. 28.

We’re told the infant was most likely harmed in the 3300 block of Michigamme Woods Drive.

The child has since died, according to KDPS.

Authorities say they started searching for two people shortly after the victim was hospitalized: a 32-year-old man and 31-year-old woman in a gray Dodge Ram. KDPS later made contact with both of them.

