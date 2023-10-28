1-year-old 'apparent abuse' victim hospitalized in critical condition

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are seeking two adults after a 1-year-old was hospitalized due to an "apparent abuse incident."

At 5 a.m. Saturday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a 1-year-old at a local hospital who was injured during an incident that occurred in the 3300 block of Michigamme Woods Drive. The child sustained significant trauma and is currently listed in critical condition.

KDPS officers would like to speak with two people of interest who were with the child leading up to police being notified. They have been identified as Tiffany Moore, 31, and Tyrone Sheppard, 32, both of Kalamazoo.

They were last seen in a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck bearing dealer license plate 055 D 157.