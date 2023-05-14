Officers investigate possible homicide in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers are actively working the scene of what's presumed a homicide at this time.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers shut down roads as they investigate the incident.

Around 6:00 on Sunday evening, the department posted to Facebook an announcement, alerting the public about a road closure on N Westnedge Avenue near Drexel.

Officers are investigating "a crime scene," the department said. Later, officers confirmed to FOX 17 they believe the incident to be a homicide.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew en route and will update you when information is readily available.

