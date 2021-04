OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person has been charged in connection to a death from last week in Oshtemo Township.

Joriel Cruz faces an open murder charge in the death of 23-year-old Phillip Jajuan Miller, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Cruz was arraigned Monday.

He’s currently lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on no bond.