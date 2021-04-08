Watch
Homicide investigation underway in Oshtemo Township

Posted at 7:07 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 07:07:26-04

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff are investigating a homicide overnight.

There was a heavy police presence around 1 a.m. Thursday in the area of S Drake Road and Stadium Drive.

Not too far away from that, deputies were also seen investigating a scene near the Concord Apartments in Kalamazoo.

It is not clear if the scenes are connected, but Undersheriff James VanDyken tells Fox 17 they are investigating an overnight homicide.

No other details are being released at this time.

