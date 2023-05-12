Jury convicts Kalamazoo man of federal crimes after area’s ‘largest fentanyl seizure’

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A jury convicted a Kalamazoo man of federal crimes after what investigators say was, at the time, the largest seizure of fentanyl in the Kalamazoo area.

United States Department of Justice

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten made the announcement Friday.

50-year-old Tyrone Henderson was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine and of being a felon in possession of firearms.

Police first arrested Henderson in November 2022 and a Grand Jury indicted him in December.

“Fentanyl and other illicit street drugs pose an extreme danger to our loved ones,” Totten said. “We are in a fight to save lives, and my office, in coordination with our local and federal partners, is committed to disrupting the distribution of fentanyl, illegal drugs and guns into our community.”

Henderson will be sentenced later this year.

He faces a mandatory minimum of ten years in federal prison.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available.

You can call the SAMHSA National Helpline for free, confidential help 24/7 at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you’re not ready to receive help, you can call the Never Use Alone Hotline at 1-800-484-3731. Someone will stay on the phone with you while you use to make sure you are safe. If you become unresponsive while using, the person on the other end will call for help.

