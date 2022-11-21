Kalamazoo man charged with federal drug and gun crimes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has been arrested and charged with federal drug and gun crimes. He is 50-year-old Tyrone Henderson.

According to the Department of Justice, Henderson had been investigated for his involvement with fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution by the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET), a multijurisdictional narcotics task force. After a search warrant was obtained to search his residence, KVET found 2.3 kilograms of pure fentanyl, 1.3 kilograms of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, 516 grams of heroin, and 489 grams of methamphetamine. There were also digital scales, presses, and other implements used for processing narcotics.

Much of the methamphetamine that was seized from Henderson’s residence was in pill form. It was disguised to look like ecstasy, a party drug.

During the search, four assault rifles, multiple magazines, and ammunition were found. A loaded, stolen handgun was also found. Due to Henderson having multiple prior felony convictions, he is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Henderson was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, felon in possession of firearms, and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Henderson’s first appearance in U.S. District Court was on November 15.

“Given the extreme danger posed by fentanyl, we are in a fight to save lives,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “According to the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team, this is the largest seizure of fentanyl in the Kalamazoo area. My office, in coordination with our local and federal partners, is committed to disrupting the distribution of fentanyl, illegal drugs, and guns into our community.”

“The Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team is committed to reducing gun violence often fueled by the illegal distribution of controlled substances most notably fentanyl,” said KVET Captain Rafael Diaz. “This case represents many hours of investigation and collaboration with our federal partner, the DEA. And we look forward to continuing that relationship to support the greater Kalamazoo area in reducing the damaging effects of lost lives due to gun violence and overdoses.”

