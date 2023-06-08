Kalamazoo police find vehicle connected to drive-by shooting that killed teen

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police say they found a vehicle connected to the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old Wednesday night.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, someone had tried to burn the vehicle in Richmond Township.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday near Stockbridge Avenue and Mills Street.

Officers found 17-year-old Markii Jerrell Robinson in a nearby alley. Police say he had been shot in the head.

Robinson died from his injuries just before 4 p.m.

Kalamazoo police believe the shooting was a drive-by.

KDPS says the Hyundai used in the shooting was found around 9:30 p.m. in Richmond Township. According to police, the vehicle was recently stolen.

No arrests have been made.

Those with knowledge of the shooting are urged to connect with public safety officials by calling 269-488-8911. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

