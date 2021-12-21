Workers accept new deal with Kellogg's

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After months of stalled talks and demonstrations, striking workers for Kellogg's have signed off on a new deal with the cereal maker.

The Bakery Confectionery Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers unions representing workers in 4 U.S. cities announced Tuesday that the 2nd proposed agreement passed a vote through the union body. The news ends a strike that began on October 5.

In a statement, Kellogg's announced the agreement is for 5 years, covering nearly 1,400 employees at cereal plants in Battle Creek; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee. The company says the deal provides across the board wage increases and boosted benefits. An accelerated path for newer employees to gain legacy status is also a part of the agreement.

“We are pleased that we have reached an agreement that brings our cereal employees back to work,” said Steve Cahillane, Chairman and CEO of Kellogg's. “We look forward to their return and continuing to produce our beloved cereal brands for our customers and consumers.”

You can read the details of the agreement below.



