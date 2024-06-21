WATCH: Dash camera footage of deadly ending to police pursuit in Albion

ALBION, Mich. — The first images of a police pursuit that ended in the deaths of two suspects have been released through a records request by FOX 17. A recording by the dash camera in the police cruiser shows the chase topped 100 miles per hour before the suspect's vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

The Albion Department of Public Safety says the vehicle was being recklessly driven on Superior Street near Walnut Street on June 12 around 8 p.m. An officer tried to stop them, but the driver sped off.

The dash camera footage shows the vehicle passed another vehicle, triggering a response from the officer.

In the less-than-a-minute chase, the officer's cruiser reached 103 miles per hour.

The suspect's vehicle did not stay on the road in a curve and hit a tree at a high speed. Two people inside died. The public safety department has not said if any other people were inside the vehicle.

The video footage shows the mangled wreck split into multiple pieces.

No audio was included in the recording.

Deadly end to police pursuit in Albion

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

