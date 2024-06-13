Two people killed in crash following attempted traffic stop in Albion

ALBION, Mich. — Two people are dead after their vehicle crashed into a tree while they tried to escape a police officer who was pulling them over.

The Albion Department of Public Safety says the vehicle was being recklessly driven on Superior Street near Walnut Street on Wednesday night around 8 p.m. An officer tried to stop them, but the driver sped off.

Seconds later the vehicle left the road and hit a tree at a high speed. Two people inside died. The public safety department has not said if any other people were inside the vehicle.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube