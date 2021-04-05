Watch
Video: MSP cruiser hit during winter weather on I-94

A Michigan State Police cruiser is hit by a vehicle while on scene of another accident on I-94 on February 15, 2021.
Posted at 10:09 AM, Apr 05, 2021
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — FOX 17 is revealing a glimpse into the danger first responders face on the job. Video obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request shows how close a Michigan State Police Trooper came to serious injury on February 15, 2021.

MSP Cruiser Hit on 94 01.jpg
Michigan State Police cruiser on I-94 in Emmett Township after it was hit by an out-of-control SUV.

Troopers from the Marshall Post were on the scene of a crash on I-94 in Emmett Township. The driver of an SUV lost control and slammed into the back of the cruiser. State Police say the driver was going too fast to keep their vehicle under control in the snow.

MSP Cruiser Hit on 94 03.jpg
An SUV that hit a MSP cruiser on I-94 in Emmett Township.

MSP Cruiser Hit on 94 02.jpg
A Michigan State Police cruiser on I-94 in Emmett Township after being hit by an out-of-control SUV.

