Video: MSP cruiser hit during winter weather on I-94

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — FOX 17 is revealing a glimpse into the danger first responders face on the job. Video obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request shows how close a Michigan State Police Trooper came to serious injury on February 15, 2021.

Michigan State Police Michigan State Police cruiser on I-94 in Emmett Township after it was hit by an out-of-control SUV.

Troopers from the Marshall Post were on the scene of a crash on I-94 in Emmett Township. The driver of an SUV lost control and slammed into the back of the cruiser. State Police say the driver was going too fast to keep their vehicle under control in the snow.

Michigan State Police An SUV that hit a MSP cruiser on I-94 in Emmett Township.

READ: MSP cruiser hit by out-of-control SUV

Michigan State Police A Michigan State Police cruiser on I-94 in Emmett Township after being hit by an out-of-control SUV.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube