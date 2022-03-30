Vehicle belonging to Battle Creek murder victim believed stolen

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are seeking the vehicle belonging to a woman who was found dead during a welfare check in Battle Creek over the weekend.

Angela Kay Clear was found dead at Cherry Hill Manor Apartments on Saturday after her daughter requested a welfare check, according to the city of Battle Creek.

We’re told the vehicle is believed to have been stolen by whoever was responsible for Angela’s murder.

City officials describe the vehicle as a blue 1995 Oldsmobile Ciera with a license plate reading “EDB5744” and a large sticker on the back window reading “Rest In Peace.”

The car is estimated to be somewhere between Battle Creek and Big Rapids, the city says.

Anyone who might know the location of Angela’s vehicle is asked to reach out to dispatchers at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-781-3888.

