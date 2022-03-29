Battle Creek police looking into relationship between suspect, woman found dead during welfare check

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are looking more into the relationship between a Battle Creek woman who was found dead in her home during a welfare check and the suspect who is now in custody.

"We’re still piecing that together. Obviously, there was a relationship. You know, so we just we don't know to what extent yet," said Battle Creek Police Department Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley.

Battle Creek Police Department received a call at 1:25 p.m. on Saturday to Cherry Hill Manor Apartments.

Adam Bourland/FOX 17 Police are looking more into the relationship between a Battle Creek woman who was found dead in her home during a welfare check, and the suspect who is now in custody.

The call came from a daughter requesting a welfare check on her mother. She said she had not heard from her in several days.

"When we went over to the location, we found an unresponsive female. Further investigation found that there were some suspicious situation or occurrences surrounding her death," said Deputy Chief Bagley.

The victim was identified as 51-year-old Angela Kay Clear.

Police ruled the death as a homicide.

"We identified a person of interest. Information gleaned through additional investigative measures were undertaken, and we found some evidence, which linked the person of interest to the deceased," said Deputy Chief Bagley.

The person of interest, who was later named a suspect, has been arrested and is at the Calhoun County Jail on homicide charges awaiting arraignment.

His identity has not yet been released.

"We’re still kind of chasing down remaining information that we're needing, so the information or the investigation is still ongoing. We're pretty confident that, that we've locked into where we need to be, but not 100% yet, but there's no information or evidence right now that to suggest that the community is in danger," said Deputy Chief Bagley.

Any person who has or believes they have information regarding this investigation is being asked to contact Battle Creek Police Department or Silent Observer.

Family members have created a GoFundMe page ahead of Clear's funeral, which we're told is scheduled to be held at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home in Battle Creek on April 9 at 2 p.m.

