Court docs: Suspect took gun from mother before fatal shooting of Battle Creek teen

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The 14-year-old involved in the death of 17-year-old Jack Snyder is charged with carjacking, felony open murder, and two counts of felony firearm charges.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 17, 14-year-old Justice Chimner, told a detective he was hanging out with a 13-year-old on Feb. 16, just one day before Snyder was killed at gunpoint.

Justice recalled seeing his friend talk to someone on Snapchat who asked him to steal a vehicle in exchange for money. Although Chimner didn’t know the person’s name, he said his friend had stolen vehicles for this person before.

The next night, the two were walking down the street after hanging out with a friend on Battle Creek Avenue. According to documents, Snyder pulled over and was trying to be a “nice guy” and offer them a ride home.

When the two got in the car and pulled up to the intersection of Battle Creek Avenue, the 13-year-old told Snyder to pull over.

Justice told detectives that his friend was trying to steal the car. Right as the friend took the keys out of the ignition, Justice pulled out a 9 mm pistol he stole from his mother earlier in the day and aimed it at Snyder.

According to documents, Justice thought that Snyder was reaching for a gun in the pouch of his jacket, so he shot the 17-year-old twice.

When officers arrived, Snyder had already died. They found him lying face down just a few steps away from his car.

READ MORE: 14-year-old and 13-year-old arrested, accused of killing Battle Creek Central student

