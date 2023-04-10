Suspected serial killer sentenced for 2005 death of Ashley Parlier

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A suspected serial killer has been sentenced to more than 37 years in prison for the 2005 murder of Ashley Parlier in Battle Creek.

Monday a judge sentenced Harold Haulman III to 37.5-60 years in prison for Parlier’s murder.

Deputies say Parlier was pregnant when she went missing from her home on June 12, 2005. Ashley’s parents reported her missing and her body has never been found.

Parlier family Photo of Ashley Parlier.

Detectives say Haulman’s family worked for the U.S. government and he lived in different locations, including Battle Creek from the fall of 2002 until mid-2009.

During an interview with him in 2021, Haulman admitted to having an argument with Ashley at a home in Emmet Township. He told detectives he had assaulted her, knocked her unconscious, and drove her to a remote area. There, he hit her in the head with a piece of wood until she died, and later got rid of his blood-covered clothing.

He has not yet been able to lead detectives to her remains.

Haulman is already serving a life sentence in Luzerne County, PA, after pleading guilty to two homicides.

Investigators say Haulman served time in jail in reference to a death on May 29, 1999, in Ramstein, Germany.

Detectives say a forensic social media search revealed that Haulman had researched material related to serial killers and grave robbing.

During sentencing, Ashley’s sister read a statement in court.

“Eighteen years ago, you stole my life, destroyed my family and started what would turn into a lifetime of ridicule, hatred and heartache for my parents. They died in 2020 with no answers, no justice and crushed by the loss of a child and grandchild. For years, the investigation was focused on my father, an AMAZING dad, who I knew would never hurt his baby girl. We lived with dirty looks and whispers, all while knowing something horrific had to have happened to Ashley. They lost connections and retreated into themselves. Meanwhile, you lived your life, knowing what you did, and said nothing while you watched our lives crumble around us.”



