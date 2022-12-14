Suspected serial killer to be arraigned in Calhoun County for 2005 death of Ashley Parlier

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Detectives have brought a suspected serial killer to Calhoun County to be arraigned on charges of first-degree murder for the 2005 death of Ashley Marie Parlier.

Harold David Haulman III will be in court Wednesday afternoon.

FOX 56

He is charged with killing Ashley Marie Parlier, who was pregnant at the time and went missing in Battle Creek on June 12, 2005.

Back in July, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office announced they had requested murder charges against Haulman.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted earlier this year by law enforcement in Pennsylvania regarding Ashley’s disappearance. Detectives say a man in custody in Pennsylvania for other murders gave them details about Ashley’s disappearance and the possible location of her body in the north section of Newton Township.

Parlier family Photo of Ashley Parlier.

Detectives searched the area twice but were unable to find Ashley’s body.

Detectives traveled to Pennsylvania to interview Haulman, a Pennsylvania resident formally of Battle Creek.

Detectives say Haulman’s family worked for the U.S. government and he lived in different locations, including Battle Creek from the fall of 2002 until mid-2009.

Detectives say Haulman admitted to having an argument with Ashley at a home in Emmet Township. He told detectives he had assaulted her, knocked her unconscious, and drove her to a remote area. There, he hit her in the head with a piece of wood until she died, and later got rid of his blood-covered clothing.

Investigators say Haulman served time in jail in reference to a death on May 29, 1999, in Ramstein, Germany.

Detectives say a forensic social media search revealed that Haulman had researched material related to serial killers and grave robbing.

Haulman is currently in the Calhoun County Jail and will be sent back to prison in Pennsylvania after the arraignment.

He was already being held for the two additional murders committed in Pennsylvania.

Detectives are still working to locate Ashley's remains. If anyone has any additional information, details, or knew Harold David Haulman III or Ashley Parlier please contact Calhoun County Sheriff Detectives at 269-781-0880.

