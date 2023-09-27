Suspect in custody for shooting at Battle Creek convenience store

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A suspect is in custody for a shooting in Battle Creek’s Post Addition neighborhood Saturday.

The shooting happened Sept. 23 at the Liberty Mart on Cliff Street, according to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD).

We’re told a 39-year-old man was shot in the thigh. He checked into the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BCPD says 36-year-old Dequan Evans charged Wednesday for assault with murderous intent, carrying a concealed weapon, firing a gun from a vehicle causing injury, two counts of resisting & obstruction and two counts of felony firearm.

The suspect was identified on surveillance video, leading authorities to his location.

Police say they executed a search warrant at his residence and confiscated a sidearm that was not used in Saturday’s shooting.

