Suspect sought in shooting at Battle Creek convenience store

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are seeking a suspect after a man was shot at a convenience store early Saturday morning.

At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the Battle Creek Police Department responded to a report of a 39-year-old man arriving at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. The investigation showed that the shooting took place at 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the Liberty Mart at 240 Cliff St. in the Post Addition.

Police said a vehicle pulled into the Liberty Mart parking lot, the victim walked up to the vehicle, reportedly to ask for money, and as he got close to the vehicle a man in the passenger-side backseat shot at the victim and a bullet hit the man in the thigh. Then, as the victim walked away, the suspect fired additional shots.

A woman driving the car had gone into the Liberty Mart while this took place. Afterward she drove the car away from the scene. A family member took the victim to the hospital about six hours later.

Police are looking for the suspect, described as a black man in his 30s with a medium build. The gun is descibed as a black, semi-automatic handgun. The suspect vehicle is a dark green, four-door, 2000 to 2007 Chevrolet Impala in poor condition.

Anybody who was in the area when this shooting occurred or who may have information about it should contact Battle Creek Police by calling (269) 966-3322, non-emergency at (269) 781-0911 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

The incident remains under investigation by the Battle Creek Police Department.

