Suspect arrested after opening fire at family of six in Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich — One suspect is under arrest after police say he opened fire on a family inside their Battle Creek home early Friday morning.

Battle Creek Police say someone started knocking at the door of the house on Laura Lane just before 3 a.m. on August 9. The family inside says moments later bullets ripped through nearby windows. Then two men kicked in the front door, firing a single shot at a 31-year-old man.

The targeted man was not hit, neither was the 27-year-old woman or the four children also inside the home.

Police say the suspects took off in a vehicle. A short time later, Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputies spotted a car that matched the vehicle description and pulled it over.

Inside the vehicle were two men and two women, along with a 9mm pistol found under the driver's seat. Police say casings from 9mm rounds were found outside the home.

The 24-year-old driver was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, assault with intent to murder, and on an unrelated warrant. It's not clear if the other people in the car were also arrested.

