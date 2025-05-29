'Shoot me': Said man killed by sheriff's deputy moments before shooting

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy on Wednesday warned dispatchers he would shoot any officer who responded to his family's 911 call.

Around 10:44 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on 18 1/2 Mile Road just outside Marshall for a person who may have shot himself. A family member called 911 to report that Michael Koch sent text messages saying he shot himself in the head.

The 41-year-old also reportedly told relatives he would shoot any police officers who responded to the scene.

While medical first responders staged nearby, Calhoun County sheriff's deputies moved onto the property to make first contact with Koch. They found him on the rear patio of the home.

WATCH: First 10 seconds of body camera video from deadly officer-involved shooting

The first ten seconds of body camera video of a deadly officer-involved shooting outside Marshall

The deputies ordered Koch to come out, but he refused. Koch then grabbed what appeared to be a rifle and pointed it at a deputy.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Michael Koch grabs what appears to be a rifle during an interaction with police, from a screengrab of body camera video from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Koch told the deputies, "Shoot me, b****," according to the sheriff's office. A ten-second clip of video provided from the deputy's body camera captured both the orders and Koch's reply.

One deputy fired, hitting Koch. Despite life-saving efforts by the deputy, the 41-year-old was pronounced dead minutes later.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Michael Koch points what appears to be a rifle at a Calhoun County Sheriff's Office deputy.

The weapon Koch had turned out to be a BB gun.

The deputy who fired his gun is on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Michigan State Police. An internal investigation is also being run by the sheriff's office.

While the deputy was not identified, the sheriff's office described him as a 27-year veteran in law enforcement who has worked for Calhoun County for the past 4 1/2 years.

