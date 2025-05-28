Reported suicidal man killed by Calhoun County sheriff's deputy

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A man who was reportedly suicidal was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy on Wednesday in Calhoun County.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of suicidal person around 10:44 a.m. on May 28. When deputies arrived, they found the 41-year-old man from Marshall pointed a rifle-style gun at another deputy.

At some point, the man was shot and killed. None of the deputies involved were injured.

The Sheriff's Office did not release where the shooting happened, or how many deputies were involved.

More information is set to be revealed Thursday in a press briefing.

