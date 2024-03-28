Sheriff: 2 arrested for having fake $100 bills, drugs

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after several incidents involving fake cash.

Deputies say the first happened in the city of Albion and the second in Marshall Township.

In both incidents, they say the suspects tried to use counterfeit $100 bills but left the area before police responded.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect vehicle, and a deputy found it in Emmett Township as they were trying to complete another fraudulent transaction.

Police stopped the vehicle and found more fake bills inside, along with suspected cocaine and pills.

They arrested a 19-year-old Kalamazoo woman and a 31-year-old Kalamazoo man for passing counterfeit currency and possession of narcotics.

Now, investigators are asking anyone with information about other possible fraudulent transactions to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880.

