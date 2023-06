BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police have identified the man and woman who were found dead in Battle Creek last week.

The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says Aniya Cross and Mateo Ramon, both 21, were found dead inside a home near Wabash Avenue and Radley Street on June 1.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths remain under investigation.

The public is not believed to be in any danger, police say.

