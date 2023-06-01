Police investigate after man, woman found dead in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police are unable to share more information about two people found dead in a house in the city.

Around 2:45 p.m., police were sent to a house on North Wabash Avenue near Radley Street, where someone had called 911 about what police describe as "an unknown trouble."

When officers came to the scene, they talked with neighbors, who told them two people were found deceased in the house.

A man and a woman were found inside, passed away, police say.

The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating the deaths. At this time, officers have no other details to share but they believe there is no threat to the community.

