Police dog finds heroin & fentanyl in vehicle on I-94

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Police are crediting a police dog with discovering a large amount of drugs on Interstate 94 late Saturday night.

At 11:35 p.m. Saturday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an erratic driver on westbound I-94 near Partello Road in Marengo Township. A canine deputy was in the area, located the vehicle and witnessed the erratic driving and numerous traffic violations. The deputy then tried to stop the vehicle using emergency lights and sirens, but the vehicle failed to stop.

The suspect vehicle eventually pulled over a short time later. The police dog then alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle, which was searched and deputies located numerous bags of suspected narcotics believed to be fentanyl and heroin, which appeared to be packaged for individual sales.

The driver was a 25-year-old man from Illinois. He was arrested for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute and failing to stop for police, and is being held at the Calhoun County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

