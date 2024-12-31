Police: Argument in Battle Creek ends with gun fired into air

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police in Battle Creek are looking for the person who fired their gun at the end of an argument on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to 20 Goguac Street just before 3 p.m. on December 30 for a shooting. Investigators say it started when two vehicles pulled up to the home and the people inside started arguing with the people from the house.

At some point three shots were fired into the air. No one was hurt.

Crime scene technicians recovered 3 shell casings from outside the home.

Officers stopped a vehicle leaving the scene, but determined it was not connected to the shooting. Police did arrest one person from that vehicle on unrelated warrants.

Investigators say the situation was an isolated incident and there is not an on-going threat to the public.

Anyone with more information on this argument is asked to contact Battle Creek police at (269) 966-3322. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube