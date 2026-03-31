Multi-million dollar investment announced for Battle Creek VA Medical Center

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The VA Medical Center in Battle Creek will receive nearly $14.5 million to renovate parts of its campus.

The funding, announced by Congressman Bill Huizenga (R-MI 4th District), comes as part of the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance Program. The program supports one-time projects at VA facilities across the U.S.

The millions headed to Battle Creek are earmarked to cover HVAC system upgrades, building safety improvements, elevator replacement, and the addition of two sump pumps, according to Huizenga.

“I am glad to see these important investments being made to improve infrastructure, safety, and care at the Battle Creek VA,” said Huizenga. “Our veterans deserve the best care available and that can’t happen unless we invest and make improvements to the facilities where our veterans receive care.”

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