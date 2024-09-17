MSP: Dog stolen from van at Calhoun County rest stop along I-94

MARSHALL, Mich. — Troopers are investigating after they say a dog was stolen from a vehicle in Calhoun County last week.

The incident happened at westbound I-94’s rest area in Marengo Township on Thursday, Sept. 12 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told a 6-month-old pit bull mix was taken from a white minivan.

Those with knowledge related to the alleged theft are encouraged to connect with MSP at 269-558-0500.

