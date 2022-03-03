Missing woman’s body uncovered in Battle Creek after plea deal with murder suspect

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police say the body of a woman who was reported missing in 2020 has been found.

The Battle Creek Police Department says search crews found the body of Amber Griffin Thursday afternoon on Battle Creek’s north side, near the intersection of Waubascon Road and Limit Street.

The search comes after the man accused of killing his girlfriend pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert confirmed to FOX 17.

Derek Horton was suspected of killing Amber Griffin and burying her body in 2020.

As part of the plea agreement, the open murder charge was dropped, Gilbert confirms. He also says Horton agreed to lead investigators to Griffin’s body.

On Wednesday, investigators say they brought Derek Horton out to the area. He pointed out specific areas of interest.

BCPD says they marked multiple areas based off a couple of landmarks he remembered from when he was out there.

Investigators confirmed they sectioned off multiple areas, noting the area may have changed slightly in the last two years.

A mini-excavator was brought in to dig those areas out. Michigan State Police cadaver dogs also helped with the search.

Investigators say her body was found in the same area investigators searched back in June 2020 where pants with Griffin's blood on them and a receipt were found.

FOX 17 spoke with Amber Griffin’s mom on Wednesday. She says she searched that area several times in the past.

BCPD says the location searched on Thursday is less than a mile from the home she was reportedly last seen at.

