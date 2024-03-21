MDOC: Convicted killer banned from offering public rides while paroled

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A convicted killer currently under parole supervision in Calhoun County was banned from offering rides to the public while on parole.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says Brent Koster is not approved to perform this type of work and must report his employment status to his parole agent each month.

Koster did not report that he was trying to work in this capacity, but his agent learned about it through social media and other sources, according to MDOC.

We’re told Koster’s agent met with him directly and made it clear to him that he can neither provide rides nor engage in similar work with the public.

Koster will continue to be closely monitored by his agent through his parole discharge, which is scheduled for January 2025.

Koster’s murder conviction relates to the 1972 killing of Linda Clark, according to MDOC.

He was 15 years old at the time.

During the court process, MDOC says Koster acknowledged direct involvement in three murders, and testified about a co-conspirator being responsible for a fourth.

