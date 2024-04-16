Watch Now
Man killed, woman hurt in Battle Creek shooting

Suspect arrested just blocks away from scene of the crime
Posted at 2:00 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 14:00:52-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — One man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following an early morning shooting in Battle Creek.

Police say a shooting was reported on Spencer Street just north of Michigan Avenue around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, April 16. Inside the home officers found two people with apparent gunshot wounds.

47-year-old Clayton Holt was pronounced dead at the scene. A 34-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Kalamazoo. She is listed in critical condition.

As detectives began collecting evidence, an officer maintaining a perimeter a few blocks from the home located a potential suspect. That officer arrested the 43-year-old resident of Battle Creek in connection to the shooting.

That suspect is being held for open murder and assault with intent to murder.

