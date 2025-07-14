Man killed, teen injured after suspected drunk driver flips car in parking lot

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is dead and a 17-year-old girl is hurt after a suspected drunk driver flipped the car they were hanging out of through the windows.

Just after 1 a.m. the vehicle was doing doughnuts and other maneuvers in a parking lot near Irving Park Drive and Parkway Drive, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. That's when the driver lost control and the car flipped.

The man and teen were both leaning out of the windows at the time. Each was thrown from the car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The girl is is listed in critical condition.

Investigators say alcohol and reckless driving are factors in the crash. The driver, who was not injured, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and reckless driving causing death, plus operating while intoxicated and reckless driving causing serious injury.

If convicted the 18-year-old driver could be sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

