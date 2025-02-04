Watch Now
Man convicted for drive-by shooting that left 2-year-old dead in Battle Creek

Drive-by shooting leaves 2-year-old dead in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — One of the suspects charged for a 2-year-old’s death in Battle Creek has been found guilty.

The victim, Kai Turner, was killed in a drive-by shooting near Cliff and Highway on the morning of Sept. 20, 2022, city officials told FOX 17. Kai was not believed to be the intended target.

Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection to Turner’s death: Jaylen Smith and Martavon Nelson, who were 16 and 18 at the time, respectively. They were both charged with seven counts, including open murder, discharge from a car resulting in death, carrying a concealed weapon and three firearms-related charges.

Two suspects charged in shooting death of Battle Creek 2-year-old

Smith was convicted Friday on all seven charges, including second-degree murder, according to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office.

We’re told Nelson testified during the trial.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced March 17.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
