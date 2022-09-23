3 teens arrested in shooting death of Battle Creek 2-year-old

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three teens are in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a toddler dead in Battle Creek earlier this week.

The shooting took place at a home near the intersection of Cliff and Hwy early Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of 2-year-old Kai Turner, according to the city of Battle Creek.

Kai was not likely to be the intended target in the shooting, police say.

Officials say the arrests came following multiple tips to Silent Observer and other help from Battle Creek residents.

We’re told all three face open murder charges, in addition to weapons charges.

The city says the suspects are currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail and Calhoun County Youth Center.

Multiple guns and ammunition believed to be involved in the shooting were seized during the execution of multiple search warrants, city officials say.

The news comes two days after the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting was recovered.

