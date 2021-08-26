Man arrested in Indiana in connection to Battle Creek bank robbery

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police in Hammond, Indiana arrested a 40-year-old man suspected of robbing a bank in Battle Creek Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the PNC Bank on Capital Avenue SW, according to a news release Thursday.

The man, who is not from Michigan, is in the Hammond Police Department Jail and police plan to transfer him to the Lake County (Indiana) Sheriff’s Department Jail, pending his return to Calhoun County.

A warrant has been filed by the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office to extradite him.

Police say surveillance video near the bank helped them determine the man had fled the scene in a U-Haul rental truck after the robbery, traveling west on I-94.

Through the truck rental information, police identified the man and determined he was at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.

Hammond PD’s Gang Unit and the FBI Gang Response Investigative Team Task Force arrested him Wednesday inside the casino.

Police recovered the gun they believe the man used in the robbery, as well as some of the cash taken.

About $7,500 was taken from the bank, according to police.