Man arrested after breaking and entering into The Tobacco Shoppe in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man has been arrested for breaking and entering into The Tobacco Shoppe in Battle Creek on Sunday. The shop is located at 116 E. Columbia Ave.

According to the City of Battle Creek, police were sent to The Tobacco Shoppe at 7:30 a.m. A witness reported seeing someone try to force entry into the store through a window. The witness then saw the person exit the store a short time later, carrying a large garbage bag and leaving westbound on foot.

Officers then set up a perimeter around the area. Sgt. Stuart Bell saw a man who matched the suspect’s description riding a bike through a Family Fare parking lot in Columbia. Police then detained the suspect. After reviewing The Tobacco Shoppe’s security footage, it was determined that the man was the person who had broken into the shoppe.

The man admitted to being responsible for numerous other breaking and entering incidents at other businesses in Battle Creek, Emmett Township, and elsewhere in Calhoun County.

A short time later, police also identified a second suspect, a woman, who was located a short time later. She had items that were stolen from the store. Police also found additional stolen items hidden in the area.

The male suspect is currently at the Calhoun County Jail on charges of breaking and entering. Police are seeking charges against the female suspect.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube