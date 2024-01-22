Watch Now
Lansing man charged with murder for Battle Creek shooting

Posted at 5:07 PM, Jan 22, 2024
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The suspect accused for the shooting death of a man in Battle Creek earlier this month has been arraigned.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue during the early-morning hours of Jan. 12, according to the city of Battle Creek. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Israel Temple.

Police announced a week later they had a 23-year-old suspect from Lansing in custody.

The suspect, Jordan Michael Yahsha, was charged Monday with murder and fraud, the city says. He was denied bond.

