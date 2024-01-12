24-year-old man dies in early-morning Battle Creek shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man has died after being shot in Battle Creek early Friday morning.

Officers arrived in the 100 block of N. Wabash Avenue before 3:45 a.m. to find a man dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to the city of Battle Creek.

The victim has since been identified as Battle Creek resident Israel Temple. He was 24 years old.

The shooting is currently under investigation but police say the public is not believed to be in danger, city officials explain.

Those who might have been nearby when the shooting took place are urged to connect with investigators by calling 269-781-0911. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer through 269-964-3888.

