Police: Lansing man arrested for Jan. 12 Battle Creek murder

Posted at 9:10 PM, Jan 19, 2024
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police arrested a man related to a homicide earlier this month in Battle Creek.

Battle Creek Police said Friday they arrested a 23-year-old Lansing man in connection with the January 12 murder of Israel Temple.

Police identified the suspect during their investigation, then found and arrested him Friday.

Tri-County Metro Narcotics and the Lansing Violent Crimes Initiative Unit helped with the arrest.

The Lansing man was taken to the Calhoun County Jail and faces felony murder and weapons charges.

Police have not released the name of the man they arrested. He’s expected to be arraigned next week.

