I-94 to close for Capital Avenue bridge demolition this weekend

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Through lanes on I-94 in Battle Creek will be closed as the Capital Avenue bridge over the freeway is demolished this weekend, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. All traffic will be detoured using the exit and entrance ramps at Capital Avenue.

The closure and demolition will begin Friday, July 7, at 7 p.m. and is scheduled to be completed by noon Sunday, July 9.

Traffic jams can be expected backing up eastbound and westbound, since all traffic will merge into one lane to use the ramps.

FOX 17 Map: Closure of Capital Avenue over I-94.

During construction of the new bridge, the I-94 ramps at Capital Avenue will be open, says MDOT.

Several detours will be in place for the demolition and while the new Capital Avenue bridge is constructed: