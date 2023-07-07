I-94 to close for Capital Avenue bridge demolition this weekend

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Through lanes on I-94 in Battle Creek will be closed as the Capital Avenue bridge over the freeway is demolished this weekend, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. All traffic will be detoured using the exit and entrance ramps at Capital Avenue.
The closure and demolition will begin Friday, July 7, at 7 p.m. and is scheduled to be completed by noon Sunday, July 9.
Traffic jams can be expected backing up eastbound and westbound, since all traffic will merge into one lane to use the ramps.
During construction of the new bridge, the I-94 ramps at Capital Avenue will be open, says MDOT.
Several detours will be in place for the demolition and while the new Capital Avenue bridge is constructed:
- Capital Avenue southbound: Use Knapp Road, Minges Road, Watkins Road, and Helmer Road.
- Capital Avenue northbound: Use I-94 east to M-66, then take I-94 west to Capital Avenue. Riverside Drive and Columbia Avenue can be used.