I-94 to be rebuilt in Battle Creek area

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced a planned four-year project to rebuild 8 miles of I-94 in Calhoun County. MDOT is seeking public comment on the $120 million project.

Some preparation work is planned in 2022, but the bulk of the work on the freeway, ramps, and bridges between Helmer Road and F Drive North will take place in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Here is an outline of the plan:

Replace the freeway pavement between Helmer Road and F Drive North, along with all signs and guardrails.

Repave all ramps at Helmer Road, Capital Avenue, I-194/M-66, and M-294/Beadle Lake Road.

Rebuilt ramps and parking lots at the Battle Creek Rest Area on I-94 eastbound.

Replace the Capital Avenue bridge over I-94 with a bridge with wider pedestrian access.

Rebuild the I-94 bridges at 6-½ Mile Road, M-294/Beadle Lake Road, 9 Mile Road, and over the Kalamazoo River.

Repair the bridges over I-94 at Riverside Drive, I-194/M-66, and F Drive North.

MDOT says about 60,000 vehicles use this stretch of I-94 every day.

Public comment is being accepted through an online comment form, by email, by regular mail, and by phone:

Online comment form

Email address: MonsmaM@Michigan.gov

MonsmaM@Michigan.gov Mail address: Monica Monsma, MDOT Environmental Services Section, P.O. Box 30050, Lansing, MI 48909

Phone: 517-335-4381

The project is being funded through the Rebuilding Michigan Bonding Program .

Watch project video