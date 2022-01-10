Watch
I-94 to be rebuilt in Battle Creek area

Project scheduled for 2022-2025.
Michigan Department of Transportation
Map of planned project on I-94 in Calhoun County.
Posted at 11:56 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 11:56:03-05

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced a planned four-year project to rebuild 8 miles of I-94 in Calhoun County. MDOT is seeking public comment on the $120 million project.

Some preparation work is planned in 2022, but the bulk of the work on the freeway, ramps, and bridges between Helmer Road and F Drive North will take place in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Here is an outline of the plan:

  • Replace the freeway pavement between Helmer Road and F Drive North, along with all signs and guardrails. 
  • Repave all ramps at Helmer Road, Capital Avenue, I-194/M-66, and M-294/Beadle Lake Road. 
  • Rebuilt ramps and parking lots at the Battle Creek Rest Area on I-94 eastbound. 
  • Replace the Capital Avenue bridge over I-94 with a bridge with wider pedestrian access. 
  • Rebuild the I-94 bridges at 6-½ Mile Road, M-294/Beadle Lake Road, 9 Mile Road, and over the Kalamazoo River. 
  • Repair the bridges over I-94 at Riverside Drive, I-194/M-66, and F Drive North. 

MDOT says about 60,000 vehicles use this stretch of I-94 every day.

Public comment is being accepted through an online comment form, by email, by regular mail, and by phone:

  • Online comment form 
  • Email address: MonsmaM@Michigan.gov 
  • Mail address: Monica Monsma, MDOT Environmental Services Section, P.O. Box 30050, Lansing, MI 48909 
  • Phone: 517-335-4381 

The project is being funded through the Rebuilding Michigan Bonding Program.

