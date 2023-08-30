Judge considers amendment to allow rezoning plans in Marshall battery plant case

MARSHALL, Mich. — Another hearing was held Wednesday morning on the planned battery plant in Marshall.

Lawyers representing Committee for Marshall – Not the Megasite, a group opposing the Ford plant, requested the judge for more evidence to be presented in the case. Namely, they would like the rezoning plans to be included.

Those plans have been the main subject of a legal battle that has taken place since the coalition filed a lawsuit against the city earlier this summer.

The group wants city residents to be able to vote on the EV battery plant; however, the city says not enough valid signatures were collected. This prompted the aforementioned lawsuit and a number of hearings that were held since then.

The judge did not throw out the amendment requesting more evidence Wednesday morning but said the motion is pending a formal opinion on whether the case should be taken to trial.

That opinion is expected next week.

