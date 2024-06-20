Ex-boyfriend accused of shooting at woman driving through downtown Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A woman says her ex-boyfriend tried to kill her by shooting at her car in downtown Battle Creek on Wednesday.

Battle Creek Police say the woman's car was hit by several bullets just before midnight on June 19 near the intersection of Meachem Avenue and West Fountain Street.

The woman behind the wheel of that car says her ex-boyfriend shot at her. Luckily she and her two passengers were not injured.

Officers says they found several shell casings at the scene. Investigators believe the attempted shooting was targeted and the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Battle Creek Police Department at (269) 966-3311 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube