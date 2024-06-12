DOJ: Battle Creek man who had illegal guns sentenced for meth possession

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Battle Creek man was sentenced for possessing more than four kilograms of meth.

Travon Deshaun-Roderick Mansker, 26, will spend 10 years behind bars, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

Federal attorneys say Mansker was also a felon in possession of a number of guns, two of which had been modified into machine guns.

The news comes after 14 guns, 1,000 bullets, high-capacity magazines, meth, pill presses and other evidence of drug trafficking were found during a search in April 2023, authorities say.

We're told Mansker pleaded guilty, saying he planned to press meth into pills for distribution.

“We choose our cases carefully, focusing the longer sentences we often secure on those who pose the greatest threat,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Travon Mansker is one of those people. He was a large-scale pill dealer selling methamphetamine masked as Adderall. And he was trafficking illegal firearms calibrated to cause maximum harm. As we’ve done here, we will continue to focus our limited resources on those who supply the firearms and drugs that cause so much pain in our communities.”

During March and April of last year, the DOJ says Mansker also sold four conversion devices that turn certain firearms into fully automatic weapons.

