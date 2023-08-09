Battle Creek man indicted for allegedly possessing 4 kg of meth, 2 machine guns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Battle Creek man was indicted by a federal grand jury on allegations of possessing machine guns and more than four kilograms of meth.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says investigators confiscated drugs, guns, pill presses, high-capacity magazines and roughly 1,000 units of ammo from a Battle Creek home on April 27.

We’re told two of the ten guns seized were modified to be federally classified as machine guns.

The suspect, 26-year-old Travon Deshaun-Roderick Mansker, was charged for meth possession with distribution intent and for several firearms violations.

“Drugs and guns are a dangerous combination, and we are committed to getting illegal guns and drugs off of our streets,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “The prevalence of machinegun conversion devices in the Western District is a particularly troubling trend that my office takes seriously.”

Mansker faces 10 years to life in prison if found guilty on the drug charge alone.

