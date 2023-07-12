Competency exam ordered for Albion mom accused of stabbing, holding child underwater

ALBION, Mich. — A judge ordered an Albion mom to undergo a competency evaluation Tuesday after she allegedly hurt her young children and held one underwater in the bathtub.

35-year-old Jessica Edward-Ricks is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder and two counts of child abuse.

If convicted, she could spend the rest of her life in prison.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Albion Department of Public Safety responded to a home on Bluestem Court Sunday, June 24.

There, police say they found Edward-Ricks holding her toddler underwater.

An Albion officer grabbed the child from her and performed CPR until she could breathe on her own.

WATCH: Video shows Albion officer rescue toddler held underwater by mom

Police say the two-year-old had stab wounds, and a four-year-old had cuts.

Two older children were found in the home, as well, but were not hurt. One of them had called 911, screaming that the mom planned to kill her child.

Edward-Ricks is scheduled to be back in court on October 11.

