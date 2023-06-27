Video shows Albion officer rescue toddler held underwater by mom

ALBION, Mich. — A moment of terror turned into one of heroism in Albion on Saturday.

Body camera footage obtained by FOX 17 shows an officer with the Albion Department of Public Safety (ADPS) and a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputy rush into a home on Bluestem Court, after they received a 911 call from a teenager who reportedly screamed that their mother planned to killed her own two-year-old daughter.

“I commend them for their quick action,” said Chief Scott Kipp with ADPS. “I couldn’t have asked for a better response from the officers. They did everything they had to do to save that child’s life and that’s what we expect.”

It happened around 10:30 a.m.

As the deputy and officer tried to clear the house, they noticed a closed door and heard commotion behind it.

After kicking the door down, they found a 35-year-old woman holding the toddler underwater in a bathtub.

The officer goes on to take the little girl and perform CPR until she coughs up water and breathes on her own.

“Breathe for me baby, c’mon,” the officer says in the video.

Investigators say the two-year-old girl sustained a pair of stab wounds too, and a four-year-old sibling was found with cuts.

They also believe both children ingested some type of cleaning fluid.

In an interview with FOX 17, Kipp said both children were still at the hospital, but “doing well.”

He added ADPS has responded to the home at least six times since January.

“CPS has been involved before with the mother and we also have been there,” said Kipp. “Back in January, the first call we received to respond to an incident involving her was a mental health issue and I believe she was taken in for evaluation at that time. She obviously suffers from mental health issues. We’ve been out there for domestic issues with her and a partner of her's [too].”

Kipp encouraged anyone who needs help to reach out.

“If you know of somebody, please call and try to get them help and if you’re struggling with mental health issues, there are people that can help you and help your children as well,” said Kipp.

The mother was taken into custody and is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday according to ADPS.

