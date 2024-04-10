Calhoun County man with suspected explosive device arrested

HILLSDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A wanted fugitive from Calhoun County was arrested outside a small hotel with a suspected explosive device inside his vehicle.

Michigan State Police say its fugitive task force and emergency support teams tracked down a 26-year-old man from Calhoun County on Tuesday, April 9 to the Baw Beese Inn just outside the city of Hillsdale. The man had an active arrest warrant out of Jackson County.

When Troopers took him under arrest, the found a device in his vehicle they believed to be a bomb. The MSP bomb squad secured the device safely.

The suspect is being held in the Hillsdale County Jail pending potential additional charges.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube